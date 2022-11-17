Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 446,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

