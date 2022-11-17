Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company's stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI's holdings in AbbVie were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

