North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.20

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.20 and traded as high as C$17.86. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$17.64, with a volume of 15,744 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.44.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$458.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.21.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,192.20. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at C$29,003,349.50. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,192.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,787 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.