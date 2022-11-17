Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn $7.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

