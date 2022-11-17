Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

