Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

