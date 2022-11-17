Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NRIM stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.