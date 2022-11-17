Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.6 %
NRIM stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
