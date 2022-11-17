Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.20. 216,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,874,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Specifically, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

