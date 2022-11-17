NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NOW Stock Performance
NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.65 on Thursday. NOW has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
