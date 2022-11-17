NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NOW Stock Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.65 on Thursday. NOW has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

