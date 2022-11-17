NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,289,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NOW by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

