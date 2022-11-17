NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 35,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 620,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
NuScale Power Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuScale Power (SMR)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.