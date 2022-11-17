NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 35,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 620,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

In other news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,603,169 shares in the company, valued at $53,396,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $307,947.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,603,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,396,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 829,938 shares of company stock worth $10,027,347 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

