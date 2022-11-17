Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stake Raised by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 96,733 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

