NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 250 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NVR Stock Down 0.9 %
NVR stock opened at $4,470.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,222.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,646.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
