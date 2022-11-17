O Dell Group LLC Buys 311 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.75. 24,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,052. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

