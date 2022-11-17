O Dell Group LLC Buys 501 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

