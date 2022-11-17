O Dell Group LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $170,453,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PayPal by 287.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.44. 265,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

