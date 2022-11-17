O Dell Group LLC Has $15.66 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up 5.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned 1.65% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.