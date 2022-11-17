O Dell Group LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,990.01%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

