O Dell Group LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Monroe Capital Stock Performance
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,990.01%.
Monroe Capital Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
