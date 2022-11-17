O Dell Group LLC Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

ETSY stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.44. 72,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,723. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

