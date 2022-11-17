O Dell Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 123,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.