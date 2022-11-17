O Dell Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $6.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $517.53. 42,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.