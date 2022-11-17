O Dell Group LLC Takes $89,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 261,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,737. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

