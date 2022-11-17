O Dell Group LLC Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in SEA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 156,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

