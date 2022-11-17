Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 425.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

