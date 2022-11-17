Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 190,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 584,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
