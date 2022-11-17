Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $235.19 million and $14.22 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.81 or 0.07233289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04693928 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $17,931,268.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.