OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OERLF. UBS Group cut their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.