OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

