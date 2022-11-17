Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Olaplex Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

