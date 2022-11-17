Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,473. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.