Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$64.00 on Thursday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$45.75 and a 12 month high of C$65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.58. The company has a market cap of C$154.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.
