OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $158.11 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $158.11 million and $14.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

