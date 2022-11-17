ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded to Hold at William Blair

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ON by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

