ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Lowered to $28.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.