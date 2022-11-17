One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Holdings Raised by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the quarter. One Stop Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of One Stop Systems worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

OSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

