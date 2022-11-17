OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,374 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF accounts for 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 92.63% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $50,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 106,661 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

