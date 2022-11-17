onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in onsemi were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214,818 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

