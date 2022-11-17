Ontology (ONT) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $150.29 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.91 or 0.07179608 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00077402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.