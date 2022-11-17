Oppenheimer Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $12.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
FIGS Trading Down 8.0 %
FIGS stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $34.55.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
