Oppenheimer Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $12.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 8.0 %

FIGS stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.