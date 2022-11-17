Oppenheimer Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $315.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $300.01 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $305.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.16.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.