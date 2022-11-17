Oppenheimer Trims CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 326,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.54.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
