Oppenheimer Trims CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 326,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

