Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Michael J. Boskin Sells 90,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

