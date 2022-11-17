Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
ORAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 700,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
