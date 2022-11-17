Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

ORAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 700,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

