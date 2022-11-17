OriginTrail Hits Market Capitalization of $62.67 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $62.67 million and $887,386.62 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

