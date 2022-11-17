Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Orora Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

