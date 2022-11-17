Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Julie Silcock Sells 20,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,844 shares in the company, valued at $883,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OSG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 432,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,232. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,917,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 130,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

