Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OWLT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Owlet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Owlet stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
