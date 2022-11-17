Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OWLT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Owlet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Price Performance

Owlet stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Anqa Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.