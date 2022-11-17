Oxen Hits Market Cap of $10.72 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $187,356.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00363527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00118123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00787128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00617898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00229380 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,736,010 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

