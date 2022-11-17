Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $185,784.65 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00357108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00117419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00795805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00618103 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00229990 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,735,080 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

