PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.86. 10,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 608.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PACCAR by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 115.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

